Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will announce $173.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the lowest is $173.09 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $167.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $704.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.20 million to $706.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $763.60 million, with estimates ranging from $757.20 million to $770.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

