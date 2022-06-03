Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.72). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 115,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,658. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

