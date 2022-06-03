Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.44). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

AERI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 889,851 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

