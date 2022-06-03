Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Shares Sold by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTS remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,254. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

