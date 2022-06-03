Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 44,968 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of HUYA worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $2,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUYA by 112.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

HUYA Profile (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.