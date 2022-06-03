Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $792,768. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

