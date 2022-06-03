Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,371 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,080,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

