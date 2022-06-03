Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.39 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $281.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

