Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $18,064,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

