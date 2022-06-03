Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,020,000 after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

