Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Western Union by 7.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Union by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

