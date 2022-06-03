Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.44 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Calavo Growers worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVGW. State Street Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.13 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

