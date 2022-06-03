Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,405,503. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

