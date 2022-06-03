Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,405,503. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.