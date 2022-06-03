Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

