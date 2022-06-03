BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.
BOX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,321. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.