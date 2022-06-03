BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,321. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,477,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,280,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 72.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.