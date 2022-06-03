BOSAGORA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $776,002.00 (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $16.49 million and $776,002.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,473.71 or 0.99955990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001961 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOSAGORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

