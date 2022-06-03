Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,197 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $31,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

