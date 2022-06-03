BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $299,746.91 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $299,746.91 and $156,039.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,710.25 or 1.00022872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,379 coins and its circulating supply is 891,591 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

