B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 596.78 ($7.55).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 559.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

