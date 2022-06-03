Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 74,225 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,225 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

