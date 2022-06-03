Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

