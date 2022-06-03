Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,496,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in British American Tobacco by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 101,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 144,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $44.66 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,800.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

