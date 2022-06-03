Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JWACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JWACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWACU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,028,000.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

