Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 20,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

