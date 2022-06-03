Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,725,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $314,216,000 after buying an additional 523,826 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $47.77 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial cut their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

