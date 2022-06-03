Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 910,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,559 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

