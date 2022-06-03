Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $123.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

