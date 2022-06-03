Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $20,850.40 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 670 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $20,850.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.29 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

