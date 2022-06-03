BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 127,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,667. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 98,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

