BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

