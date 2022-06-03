BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BSTZ stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 205,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,072. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $576,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

