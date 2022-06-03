BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

