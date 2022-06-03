BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 427.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.66.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
