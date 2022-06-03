BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,531 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.58% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 63,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.