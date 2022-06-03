Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

