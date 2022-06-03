BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $19.21.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
