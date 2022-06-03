BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

