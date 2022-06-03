BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 202.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.56).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.23) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

