BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $43.37 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

