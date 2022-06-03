BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

