BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BOE stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

