Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.80.

Shares of CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater acquired 5,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,429.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463,790 shares in the company, valued at C$6,308,934.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $175,477 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

