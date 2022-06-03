BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $27,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

