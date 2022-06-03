BitDAO (BIT) Reaches Market Cap of $300.50 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $300.50 million and $113.40 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.41 or 0.02051201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00430678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

