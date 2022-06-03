BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $57,756.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00298510 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,228,794,532 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

