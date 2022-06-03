BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PHGE opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BiomX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at about $6,528,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile (Get Rating)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

