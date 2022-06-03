Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.27.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.55. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.37.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,033 shares of company stock valued at $14,717,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $312,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,887.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 52.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
