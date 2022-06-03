Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bilibili worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

