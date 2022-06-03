Bifrost Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bifrost coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bifrost has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,658.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

About Bifrost

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using US dollars.

