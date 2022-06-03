Beyond Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $724.06 or 0.02366935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 783.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00452793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032217 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

