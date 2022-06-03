Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

BTTR stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Better Choice has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.

In other news, EVP Donald Young acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 528,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,882 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Better Choice in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

