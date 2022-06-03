Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 44,619 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

